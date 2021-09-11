Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Lifted to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $170.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $160.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.77.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $148.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.00 and its 200 day moving average is $134.61. Apple has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

