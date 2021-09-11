Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Applied Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

APLT stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $387.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.13. Applied Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.14. Research analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $260,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,920 shares of company stock worth $542,113. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 403.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 53.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 540,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

