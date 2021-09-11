Arbidex (ABX) Price Up 44.9% Over Last Week

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded up 34.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Arbidex coin can now be bought for about $0.0341 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Arbidex has traded up 44.9% against the US dollar. Arbidex has a total market capitalization of $706,759.33 and $82,178.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00059820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.88 or 0.00163252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014419 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00043755 BTC.

About Arbidex

Arbidex is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,712,524 coins. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com . Arbidex’s official message board is medium.com/@arbidexpromo

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

