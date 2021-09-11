Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE ACRE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.45. 309,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,904. The company has a market cap of $726.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 70.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,020,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,060,000 after acquiring an additional 616,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,193,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 103.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,578,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,050,000 after purchasing an additional 803,484 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.2% during the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,570,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,551,000 after purchasing an additional 33,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 16.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,137,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,713,000 after purchasing an additional 163,272 shares in the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

