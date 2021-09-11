Argon Price Down 24.4% Over Last 7 Days (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. During the last week, Argon has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. Argon has a market cap of $6.28 million and $265,232.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0893 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00063658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00124786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.67 or 0.00180560 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,198.63 or 0.99931956 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,195.35 or 0.07064756 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $380.63 or 0.00841544 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,033,332 coins and its circulating supply is 70,321,639 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars.

