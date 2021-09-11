Arion Price Tops $0.0036 on Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. Arion has a market capitalization of $52,685.62 and approximately $5.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arion has traded down 44.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00069310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00127712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.30 or 0.00180139 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,118.65 or 0.99967363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.17 or 0.07072753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.69 or 0.00932111 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,599,984 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

