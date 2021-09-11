Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,031 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 24,894 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,891.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

RCKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 16.92 and a quick ratio of 16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.95. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

