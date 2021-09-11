Arizona State Retirement System Has $393,000 Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in The St. Joe in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The St. Joe during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The St. Joe during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in The St. Joe during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The St. Joe by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOE stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.30. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.09.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 25.07%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

