Arizona State Retirement System Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.95.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 94.61%.

LTC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.