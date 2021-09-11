Arizona State Retirement System Makes New Investment in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at $4,057,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8,177.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 51,846 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 478,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,203,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,942,000 after buying an additional 89,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $138,524.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $184,571.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,317 shares of company stock worth $801,093 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 526.63 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.07.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

