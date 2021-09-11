Arizona State Retirement System Purchases Shares of 13,335 fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 90.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth about $851,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 109.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in fuboTV by 748.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC increased its holdings in fuboTV by 4.3% in the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $29.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. fuboTV Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.65.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. The firm’s revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, fuboTV has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

