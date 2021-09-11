Arizona State Retirement System Purchases Shares of 6,621 C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.58. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AI. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.78.

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 351,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $21,369,181.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,756,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,806,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,059,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,772,347 shares of company stock worth $94,981,553 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.