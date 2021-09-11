Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CPV Partners LLC lifted its position in Laureate Education by 20,166.4% in the first quarter. CPV Partners LLC now owns 3,215,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,693,000 after buying an additional 3,199,192 shares during the last quarter. Snow Phipps Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,225,000. Redwood Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,687 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the 1st quarter worth about $10,969,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 209.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 899,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after buying an additional 609,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

LAUR opened at $16.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.32). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 57.00%. The business had revenue of $327.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Laureate Education in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

