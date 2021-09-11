Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 132.6% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 17,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $311,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,624,364.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

PLAY opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average of $40.78. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

