Arizona State Retirement System Sells 839 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5,421.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $29.28 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 3.00.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 5.23%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

