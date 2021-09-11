Arizona State Retirement System Takes $400,000 Position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth $432,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth $438,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 152.0% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 646,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,450,000 after buying an additional 390,243 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth about $9,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRCH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Porch Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $322,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 335,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,722,059. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,800 shares of company stock worth $532,392. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Porch Group stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Porch Group Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

