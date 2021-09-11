Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,075,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,741,000 after buying an additional 396,698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,161,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,557,000 after purchasing an additional 387,552 shares during the last quarter. CPV Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 20,166.4% in the first quarter. CPV Partners LLC now owns 3,215,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,192 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Laureate Education by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snow Phipps Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,225,000. Institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $17.10.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $327.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 57.00%. Analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Laureate Education in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.