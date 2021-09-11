Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Buys $23,302,500.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.21 per share, for a total transaction of $23,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,819,157.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dustin A. Moskovitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 160,000 shares of Asana stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,134,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 160,000 shares of Asana stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.96 per share, for a total transaction of $9,433,600.00.

ASAN stock opened at $97.61 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $102.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion and a PE ratio of -53.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.35.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ASAN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

