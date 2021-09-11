Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Head to Head Contrast

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IPG Photonics and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IPG Photonics 16.24% 10.32% 9.11% Ascent Solar Technologies -584.48% -8.70% -36.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.4% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IPG Photonics and Ascent Solar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IPG Photonics 0 4 4 0 2.50 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

IPG Photonics currently has a consensus price target of $214.61, suggesting a potential upside of 24.42%. Given IPG Photonics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IPG Photonics and Ascent Solar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IPG Photonics $1.20 billion 7.69 $159.57 million $3.81 45.27 Ascent Solar Technologies $70,000.00 4,073.30 $1.62 million N/A N/A

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals. The company was founded by Valentin P. Gapontsev and Igor Samartsev in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, MA.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and commercialization of photovoltaic (PVC) modules using its proprietary thin film technology. It integrates PV modules into a variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and electronic products. The company was founded by Mohan S. Misra and Joseph H. Armstrong on October 18, 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, CO.

