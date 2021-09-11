Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.85 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Shares of AOT opened at C$1.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$443.30 million and a PE ratio of -73.75. Ascot Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.84 and a 1 year high of C$1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 18.57 and a current ratio of 18.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.13.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.