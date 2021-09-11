Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asensus Surgical Inc. is a medical device company which is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery(TM). Asensus Surgical Inc., formerly known as TransEnterix Inc., is based in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. “

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Asensus Surgical stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.50. Asensus Surgical has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.33.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,162.78% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Asensus Surgical will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth $8,156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth $3,341,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth $1,133,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth $873,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth $37,000. 24.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asensus Surgical (ASXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.