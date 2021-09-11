ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Upgraded by AlphaValue to “Reduce”

AlphaValue upgraded shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $329.68 price target on ASM International and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASM International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $329.68.

OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $434.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.35. ASM International has a 52 week low of $137.90 and a 52 week high of $436.17.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.81 million for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 23.93%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

