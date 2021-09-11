ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €600.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($705.88) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on ASML in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price target on ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a €610.00 ($717.65) price target on ASML in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) price target on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($994.12) price target on ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €644.25 ($757.94).

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.