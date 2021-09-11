ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) PT Raised to $975.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $800.00 to $975.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $768.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $748.25.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML opened at $858.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $773.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $681.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. ASML has a twelve month low of $351.09 and a twelve month high of $875.36. The firm has a market cap of $360.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ASML by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,162,000 after acquiring an additional 73,860 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of ASML by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of ASML by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of ASML by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.