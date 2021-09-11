ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 7,300 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASC. Barclays lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 5,750 ($75.12) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price target on ASOS in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,967.69 ($77.97).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 3,215 ($42.00) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 3,133 ($40.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,021.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,808.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

In other news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

