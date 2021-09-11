ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Grupo Santander raised shares of ASOS from an underweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASOS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,040.00.

ASOMY opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.81. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 3.56. ASOS has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

