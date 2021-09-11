Aspire Private Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 122.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 26,481 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 87.9% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 12.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $145.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $90.88 and a 52-week high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

