Aspire Private Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,511,228,000 after buying an additional 217,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,758,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,006,156,000 after buying an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after buying an additional 3,448,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,048,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $818,544,000 after buying an additional 39,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,967,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $522,214,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $247.15 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.15 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.10.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

