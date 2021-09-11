Aspire Private Capital LLC Grows Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,038,000 after buying an additional 1,801,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,946,000 after buying an additional 1,552,038 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Trane Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,114,000 after buying an additional 741,334 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1,915.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 422,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,926,000 after buying an additional 401,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 32.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,523,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,214,000 after purchasing an additional 373,722 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 351,249 shares of company stock worth $66,404,523. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $190.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $115.87 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.17. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.