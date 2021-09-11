Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $121,000 Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Aspire Private Capital LLC cut its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 10.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 18,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 19.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NYSE:BTI opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.39. The company has a market cap of $78.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

