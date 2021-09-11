Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $157,000 Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Aspire Private Capital LLC reduced its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,377 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

NYSE:CM opened at $115.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.48. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $72.07 and a fifty-two week high of $121.11. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.1561 per share. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

