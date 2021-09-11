Aspire Private Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $293.88 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $133.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

