Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) & Cybernetic Technologies (OTCMKTS:HPIL) Critical Comparison

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) and Cybernetic Technologies (OTCMKTS:HPIL) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

22.4% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Cybernetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 84.8% of Cybernetic Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Atlas Technical Consultants and Cybernetic Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Technical Consultants $468.22 million 0.78 -$11.09 million $2.02 4.92 Cybernetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cybernetic Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlas Technical Consultants.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Technical Consultants and Cybernetic Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Technical Consultants -0.34% -18.40% 6.72% Cybernetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Atlas Technical Consultants and Cybernetic Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Technical Consultants 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cybernetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlas Technical Consultants presently has a consensus price target of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 48.39%. Given Atlas Technical Consultants’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Atlas Technical Consultants is more favorable than Cybernetic Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Atlas Technical Consultants has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cybernetic Technologies has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlas Technical Consultants beats Cybernetic Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets. It offers testing, inspection, and certification services, such as construction materials testing; non-destructive testing and evaluations, materials testing and inspection, laboratory, and geophysics; construction quality assurance; owner verification and inspection; forensic and structural investigations; and materials laboratory services. The company also provides environmental services, including environmental permitting, compliance assistance, and auditing and compliance management system implementation; air quality; water, hazardous material permitting, and registration; underground storage tank management; leak detection and repair program management; water resource management; industrial hygiene and building science; and disaster response and recovery. In addition, it offers engineering and design comprising civil site, transportation, and geotechnical engineering; hydrogeology; water/wastewater; solid waste/landfill; land acquisition; subsurface utility engineering; surveying and mapping; and geographic information system asset inventory and assessments. Further, the company offers program management/construction management/quality management services consisting of programmatic planning and phasing; contract document preparation; bid evaluation and award analysis; alternative/value engineering; project estimating and scheduling; project cost/schedule control; contract administration; project management; community relations/affairs; asset management; construction management services; quality management and assurance; and construction engineering and inspection. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Cybernetic Technologies Company Profile

HPIL Holding is a development stage company, which engages on investing in companies, whether public or private enterprises. It also focuses on acquisition of intellectual properties and technologies, with interest in the healthcare and environmental quality sectors. The company was founded on February 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Midland, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.