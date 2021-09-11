Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Robert W. Baird

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen downgraded Atlassian from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $299.67.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $379.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of -135.70, a P/E/G ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $316.48 and a 200 day moving average of $261.43. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $164.16 and a 52 week high of $387.48.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 17.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,036,127,000 after buying an additional 2,333,744 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 87.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,829,000 after buying an additional 1,560,638 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 139.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,202,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,921,000 after buying an additional 700,132 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 10.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,889,000 after buying an additional 630,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Atlassian by 191.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,831,000 after purchasing an additional 593,304 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

