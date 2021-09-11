Auto Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.56 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,307.16 or 0.02875648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Auto has a total market cap of $69.28 million and approximately $9.56 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Auto has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00059801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00162452 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00014351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00043876 BTC.

About Auto

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

