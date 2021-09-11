Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $184.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.87 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Avalara will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $264,146.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,038,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $1,402,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,525,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,835 shares of company stock valued at $8,855,184. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 243.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 36,306.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 38.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

