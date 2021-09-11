Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.33.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. Avantor has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $42.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.62.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $3,945,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,003,870.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,051.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,652 shares of company stock valued at $15,849,715 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Avantor by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 316,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 61,933 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 5.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth $1,568,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 9.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 0.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,762,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,569,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.