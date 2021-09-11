Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Raised to $51.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avantor’s FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AVTR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Avantor from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.
AVTR opened at $42.33 on Thursday. Avantor has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $42.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.
In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 68,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $2,423,128.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,379,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,718,536.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,652 shares of company stock valued at $15,849,715. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Avantor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,255,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,635,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,037,000 after purchasing an additional 496,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,774 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Avantor by 17.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,082,000 after buying an additional 3,120,341 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Avantor by 16.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,643,000 after buying an additional 2,149,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
