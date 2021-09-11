Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Raised to $51.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avantor’s FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AVTR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Avantor from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Get Avantor alerts:

AVTR opened at $42.33 on Thursday. Avantor has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $42.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 68,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $2,423,128.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,379,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,718,536.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,652 shares of company stock valued at $15,849,715. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Avantor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,255,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,635,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,037,000 after purchasing an additional 496,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,774 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Avantor by 17.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,082,000 after buying an additional 3,120,341 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Avantor by 16.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,643,000 after buying an additional 2,149,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.