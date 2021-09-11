Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Avast alerts:

Avast stock opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. Avast has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.