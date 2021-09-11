AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 996 ($13.01) and last traded at GBX 997 ($13.03). Approximately 85,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 148,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 999 ($13.05).

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 969.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 966.20. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 2.40.

About AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT)

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

