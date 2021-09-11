Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Avid Bioservices in a report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

CDMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. Avid Bioservices has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 526.63 and a beta of 2.19.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 282,700.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 64.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $184,571.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $477,997.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,414.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,317 shares of company stock worth $801,093 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.