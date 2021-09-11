Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) Insider Nick Keveth Buys 9 Shares

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) insider Nick Keveth bought 9 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,814 ($23.70) per share, with a total value of £163.26 ($213.30).

Nick Keveth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Nick Keveth acquired 5 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61) per share, with a total value of £140.10 ($183.04).

On Monday, July 5th, Nick Keveth bought 6 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,699 ($35.26) per share, for a total transaction of £161.94 ($211.58).

Shares of AVON opened at GBX 1,763 ($23.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,343.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,817.22. Avon Rubber p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,738.75 ($22.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,650 ($60.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £546.94 million and a PE ratio of 4.01.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Avon Rubber from GBX 2,955 ($38.61) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price target on shares of Avon Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Avon Rubber

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

