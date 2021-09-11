Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Bought by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACLS stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.71. The company had a trading volume of 150,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average of $41.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.44. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $52.80.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $150,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $242,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,515 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

