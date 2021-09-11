AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.10). AxoGen posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 16.89%.

AXGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.50 million, a P/E ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $38,777.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,413.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $757,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,792,182.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AxoGen by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,815,000 after buying an additional 36,692 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AxoGen in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in AxoGen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,171,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,739,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in AxoGen by 4.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in AxoGen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

