B. Riley Boosts DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Price Target to $6.00

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) had its price target lifted by research analysts at B. Riley from $5.75 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.25% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for DHI Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

NYSE:DHX opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The business had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 32.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,155,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 522,792 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DHI Group by 875.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 54,099 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

