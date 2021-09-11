Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,907,000 after acquiring an additional 743,963 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 54.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 841,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,244,000 after acquiring an additional 295,150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,887,000 after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,058,000 after acquiring an additional 143,921 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after acquiring an additional 128,679 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

SON stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.82. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.86 and its 200 day moving average is $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SON. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.