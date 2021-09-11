Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 189,259 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after buying an additional 19,323 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU opened at $34.04 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.02.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

