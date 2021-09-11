Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,964,000 after acquiring an additional 94,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $215.74 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $169.99 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

