Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.06.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,514,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,463,383. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $645,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,585,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,885,000 after purchasing an additional 554,517 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 28,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 41,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,660,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.