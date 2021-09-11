Barclays Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $289.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price upped by Barclays from $206.00 to $289.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZS. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.67.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $270.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $120.34 and a 1 year high of $293.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of -157.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.01.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total transaction of $998,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,775 shares of company stock worth $22,635,330. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Zscaler by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,682,000 after purchasing an additional 746,830 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2,692.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,706,000 after purchasing an additional 604,934 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 60.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,141,000 after purchasing an additional 368,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,281,000 after buying an additional 364,284 shares during the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

